VIDEO: Kanye West links up with Jaden Smith at San Siro as he bizarrely covers face throughout Inter's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid alongside wife Bianca Censori - after including Curva Nord ultras on new 'Vultures 1' album

American rapper Kanye West was in attendance at the Champions League game between Inter and Atletico Madrid at San Siro on Tuesday.