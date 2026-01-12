VIDEO: Joao Cancelo arrives in Barcelona to complete loan from Al Hilal after Spanish Super Cup delay

After 154 appearances and nine goals for City over three and a half years, Cancelo effectively bid farewell to the Etihad when he joined Bayern Munich for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. The German giants opted against signing the former Juventus man permanently in 2023, but Barcelona took a chance on him with a season-long loan deal. In March 2024, he made it clear he wanted to join the Blaugrana for good.

He said, "I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?"

At Euro 2024, the Portugal ace once again reiterated his desire to be snapped up by the Liga team for the long term.

"My hope is to continue in Barcelona. I am very happy there, and so is my family, let's hope I can continue there next season," he added.

Unfortunately for Cancelo, that offer was not forthcoming, and in August 2024, he joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for around £21 million ($28m). But his love affair with Barca has not wavered.