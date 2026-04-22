VIDEO: Jesse Lingard makes history with first goal for Corinthians as ex-Man Utd star celebrates with trademark dance
A historic moment for Lingard
Lingard has etched his name into the Brazilian football folklore after scoring his first goal for Corinthians in a 1-0 victory over Barra. The strike was more than just a typical match-winner as he becomes the first British player to score in the history of the Copa do Brasil. The Englishman, who joined Corinthians in March following his departure from FC Seoul, showed exactly why the club fought so hard for his signature by popping up with a clinical finish just before the half-time whistle.
A free-kick from Matheus Pereira was deflected into the path of Pedro Raul, who cushioned a header perfectly for Lingard. The 33-year-old showed his top-level pedigree, smashing a sweet first-time volley into the back of the net. After a lengthy five-minute VAR review, the goal was officially given, allowing Lingard to fully indulge in his famous "JLingz" celebration.
Watch the clip
Overcoming a difficult start
The goal comes as a significant turning point for Lingard, who had struggled to adapt to the rigours of Brazilian football. He previously endured an underwhelming contribution during his first appearance in the starting XI against Internacional, a match that ultimately cost former manager Dorival Junior his job. Criticised for a lack of match fitness and impact, this match-winning performance in Florianopolis serves as a defiant response to his detractors.
Corinthians were made to work for their advantage in this fifth-round first-leg tie. Third-tier Barra proved to be a stubborn opponent, testing the Timao's resolve and hitting the post early on. However, Lingard's clinical finish provided the breakthrough needed to give the Sao Paulo giants a vital lead heading into the second leg at the Neo Quimica Arena on May 14.
- Getty Images Sport
A busy schedule ahead
Lingard and his team-mates have little time to dwelling on this historic strike as the fixtures come thick and fast. Corinthians will face Vasco da Gama in their next domestic outing before shifting their focus to a massive continental test. Fernando Diniz's men are set to take on Penarol in the Copa Libertadores, a competition where the former England international will be expected to use his European experience to guide the team forward.