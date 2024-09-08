Bourssia Dortmund Hosts Farewell Match For Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub BlaszczykowskiGetty Images Sport
VIDEO: Jakub Blaszczykowski and Lukasz Piszczek take on 100 children! Borussia Dortmund pair receive bizarre farewell as Jurgen Klopp watches on

Borussia Dortmund legends Lukasz Piszczek, Jakub Blaszczykowski, and Nuri Sahin played against 100 children in a surreal testimonial game.

  • Piszczek & Blaszczykowski play Dortmund testimonial
  • Polish legends take on 100 children on the pitch
  • Joined by Sahin as ex-manager Klopp watches on