VIDEO: Gianluigi Donnarumma jumps into Man City crowd for wild celebrations after going from villain to hero in Arsenal showdown
Donnarumma’s redemption arc concludes in the stands
The Italian goalkeeper went through every possible emotion during Sunday’s high-stakes clash against Arsenal. After a performance defined by a high-profile mistake and a subsequent match-saving recovery, the 27-year-old chose to share the euphoria of the final whistle with the City faithful. Footage from the ground showed Donnarumma sprinting toward the supporters behind his goal and leaping into the front rows to celebrate what could be a season-defining result.
The former Paris Saint-Germain shot stopper was briefly submerged by a sea of limbs as jubilant home supporters embraced their No.1. Security personnel eventually had to step in to help the Italian return to the field so he could join his teammates for the customary post-match handshakes. It was in stark contrast to his mood earlier in the day, when a mad moment threatened to hand the momentum to Mikel Arteta’s title-chasers.
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From nightmare error to Havertz denial
The drama began when Rayan Cherki’s stunning individual effort put the hosts in front, only for Donnarumma to gift Arsenal a leveller just two minutes later. While attempting to play a pass across his own penalty area, the goalkeeper hesitated, allowing Kai Havertz to close him down. The German forward blocked the attempted clearance, watched the ball deflect into the net, and silenced the Etihad. However, Donnarumma refused to let the mistake define his afternoon, later producing a crucial save to deny Havertz a second goal in a huge victory for the defending champions.
Erling Haaland eventually secured the points with a clinical finish on 65 minutes, ensuring Donnarumma’s earlier blunder would not cost City in the standings. Pep Guardiola was quick to defend his keeper after the match, stating: "[Abdukodir Khusanov] has to block better and the aggression of Havertz [made a difference]. But I liked the reaction of his mates, they were there to help him. When I see teams when they concede a goal and everyone is complaining, I don't like that."
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Momentum swings back to Manchester
The result has completely revitalised City's pursuit of a seventh Premier League crown in the last nine seasons. The win cuts Arsenal’s lead at the top to just three points, and with Guardiola’s men still holding a game in hand, the destiny of the trophy is effectively back in their own hands. City could move to the summit of the table as early as Wednesday night if they overcome Burnley at Turf Moor.
Guardiola, however, is refusing to get carried away by the shift in momentum. Staying grounded, the manager noted: “That game gave us hope, that’s all. I said to them after the game to enjoy the moment but don’t lose the focus now. We have four long weeks, and I know what the message will be. We are there. Reality is who is top of the league? We are not. Goal difference - who is better? They are. Step by step. We have got hope to extend the chance to fight until the end.”