VIDEO: Watch Florian Wirtz's two stunning goals for Germany as Liverpool midfielder dazzles in seven-goal thriller against Switzerland
Wirtz pulls the strings in Basel
In a contest that ebbed and flowed from the opening whistle, Germany relied on the individual brilliance of Wirtz to overcome a resilient Swiss side. The hosts took an early lead through Dan Ndoye, but Germany’s response was orchestrated by Wirtz, who delivered a lofted pass that allowed Jonathan Tah to score.
Despite Breel Embolo restoring the Swiss advantage, Wirtz turned provider again in first-half stoppage time. A sublime pass found Serge Gnabry, ensuring Julian Nagelsmann’s side went into the tunnel level at 2-2 after a breathless opening period.
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Magic from the edge of the box
The second half belonged to the Liverpool man, who transitioned from creator to finisher to give Germany their first lead of the night. After Switzerland were slow to react to a short corner, the 22-year-old took possession on the edge of the area and curled a superb right-footed effort into the far corner.
Switzerland refused to give up in front of the home crowd and managed to equalise. Joel Monteiro found a pocket of space 20 yards out and unleashed a clinical strike that beat Oliver Baumann.
However, the momentum shifted back to the visitors in the closing stages. With just five minutes remaining, Wirtz secured the victory with his second goal of the evening. Germany moved the ball rapidly down the right flank, finding the midfielder in space and he calmly picked his spot to curl home the winner and seal a 4-3 triumph.
- AFP
What comes next?
After this match, Germany will shift their focus to Monday's match against Ghana. Wirtz will once again be looking to make a significant impact for his country. At the 2026 World Cup, Germany are in Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador.