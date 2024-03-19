VIDEO: Erling Haaland and John Cena star in crazy clip promoting Man City's U.S. preseason tour - with Cityzens set to face Christian Pulisic's AC Milan and Barcelona
Manchester City shared a bizarre clip of Erling Haaland taking a video call from a 'secret superfan' - who turned out to be WWE legend John Cena.
- Man City use John Cena in tour promotion
- WWE legend video calls Erling Haaland
- Cityzens to play four matches in United States