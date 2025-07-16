Cole Palmer GFXGetty Images/Daily Mail/Goal/
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: Cole Palmer poses for selfie with NYPD police officer before jetting off after Chelsea Club World Cup heroics

C. Palmer
Chelsea
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain
FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer found himself in the spotlight with his recent heroics in the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain making waves far beyond the pitch. The 23-year-old Englishman was filmed snapping a selfie with a New York Police Department officer outside the Peninsula Hotel on Monday, a day after Chelsea’s emphatic victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

  • Palmer basking in CWC glory
  • Winning hearts in the USA
  • Was stopped for a selfie by an NYPD officer
