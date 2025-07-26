VIDEO: Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer links up with UK rap sensation Central Cee to watch Drake live in Manchester C. Palmer Chelsea Showbiz Premier League

For the first time since 2019, global hip-hop icon Drake made his long-awaited return to the Manchester stage, and Cole Palmer did not miss the opportunity to watch him live. The Chelsea forward traced his way to Co-Op Live on Friday night and was accompanied by another celebrity guest, Central Cee.