VIDEO: Catarina Macario marks long-awaited Chelsea debut with superb goal as USWNT star returns to pitch after 21 months out injured to help Emma Hayes' side romp to crucial WSL victory at Leicester
USWNT star Catarina Macario made her long-awaited debut for Chelsea and marked her comeback from injury with a well-worked goal.
- Macario returns to field after 21 months
- Suffered ACL tear in summer of 2022
- Marks Chelsea debut with a goal