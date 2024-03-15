Lionel Messi Brandon Vazquez splitGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

VIDEO: Brandon Vazquez books a date with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami! USMNT striker scores game-winner for CF Monterrey over ex-club FC Cincinnati to advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Brandon VazquezLionel MessiInter Miami CFFC CincinnatiMonterrey vs FC CincinnatiMonterreyCONCACAF Champions Cup

USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez scored for the second consecutive Champions Cup game to book CF Monterrey a spot in the next round.

  • Rayados defeat FC Cincy 3-1 (aggregate)
  • Vazquez scores winner in each leg
  • Monterrey to clash with Miami in quarterfinals

