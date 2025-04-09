Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

VIDEO: 'Son of a b*tch!' - Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez given brutally hostile reception by PSG ultras ahead of Champions League clash after Argentina goalkeeper's trolling antics against France

E. MartinezParis Saint-GermainAston VillaParis Saint-Germain vs Aston VillaChampions League

Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez was given a brutally hostile reception by Paris Saint-Germain fans before their Champions League clash.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG host Aston Villa in Champions League
  • Argentine Martinez unpopular in France
  • Keeper given hostile reception in Paris
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches