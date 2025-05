VIDEO: Antony curls in his most outrageous goal for Real Betis yet to seal last-gasp win at Espanyol as Man Utd loanee keeps Manuel Pellegrini's side in hunt for Champions League qualification Antony Real Betis Manchester United LaLiga M. Pellegrini Champions League Espanyol

Antony curled in his most outrageous Real Betis goal yet to seal a last-gasp win at Espanyol and keep their Champions League hunt on track.