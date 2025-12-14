VIDEO: 'Alisson Becker, you okay brother?!' - Roberto Firmino embraces group of Liverpool lookalikes in hilarious parking lot meeting

Firmino, who currently plays his football in the Qatar Stars League for Al Sadd, was surprised to be approached in a parking lot initially by a man dressed in a Liverpool shirt with Van Dijk’s name on the back. The forward then saw the humorous side of the joke when the following ensemble of footballing ‘stars’ followed in the Dutch defender lookalike’s footsteps.

The video of the encounter was posted on social media and fans enjoyed seeing Firmino ‘reunite’ with his old team-mates. The Brazilian won the Premier League and Champions League with the likes of Van Dijk and Alisson, and will have enjoyed seeing familiar faces, even if not the real footballers.

