VIDEO: 13-year-old U.S. soccer sensation McKenna Whitham scores last-minute winner for NJ/NY Gotham FC to send NWSL champions through to Women's Cup final - just one week after signing historic Nike deal

NJ/NY Gotham FCNWSLUSAWomen's football

U.S. prodigy McKenna Whitham, 13, scored a last-gasp winner for NJ/NY Gotham FC against Deportivo Cali to send them through to the Women's Cup final.

  • Gotham beat Deportivo to reach final
  • Whitman, 13, scores the winner
  • A week after signing Nike deal

