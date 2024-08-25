Revealed: Victor Osimhen's wild wage demands that threaten to derail Chelsea's bid to sign Napoli striker

Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Victor Osimhen's wild wage demands that threaten to derail Chelsea's bid to sign Napoli strikerV. OsimhenChelseaTransfersSSC NapoliSerie APremier LeagueVictor Osimhen's unrealistic wage demands might derail his move from Napoli to Chelsea this summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowOsimhen's wage demands might derail Chelsea moveChelsea looking to reduce their wage billPSG and Arsenal remain interested in the strikerArticle continues below