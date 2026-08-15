AFP
Victor Osimhen refuses to rule out Galatasaray exit amid Arsenal transfer interest
Ultras receive sincere apology
Reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw by newly-promoted Corum FK at Rams Park on Friday night. Despite netting both goals for the hosts, Osimhen felt fully responsible for his side's failure to secure all three points in their season opener. At the final whistle, the Nigeria international went over to the ultras behind the goal to offer an apology.
- Anadolu Agency
Nigerian marksman discusses rumours
Pressed by reporters after the match on speculation linking him with a switch to north London, the Nigeria international struck a diplomatic tone without entirely shutting the door on a future move.
Addressing the relentless transfer talk, he said: "There are always rumours during the transfer windows. I’ll focus on my job. I’m focused on my work. We’ll see and think about what comes next then."
Despite the ongoing speculation, the forward reiterated his dedication to the Istanbul outfit should he remain past the summer deadline: "It’s going to be a tough season. The team is aware of that. I’m ready to give everything for this club. This was an important wake-up call. It was a wake-up call for the players too."
London suitors weigh move
Uncertainty surrounding the striker's long-term future deepened after Arsenal reportedly discussed the prospect of signing him during negotiations over deals for Gabriel Martinelli and teenage prospect Ethan Nwaneri, although the 27-year-old remains contracted at Rams Park until June 2029.
Meanwhile, he called for an immediate collective response from his team-mates to repay the supporters: "We have to give everything on the pitch. Our fans give us incredible energy, they always support us. We need to reciprocate."
He added: "We need to gain momentum before the Champions League. We need to fight very well from the very first match."
- AFP
What lies ahead next?
Galatasaray have work to do at the back before next weekend's league fixture as they look to get their campaign properly up and running. Okan Buruk will want to see far more cohesion from his side ahead of the upcoming Champions League league phase. But whatever happens in the transfer window between now and deadline day, keeping Osimhen sharp will be central to their plans.
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