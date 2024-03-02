‘On a human level I'm very sorry’ - Paul Pogba given strong message of support from Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri following devastating four-year ban from football
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri stands firmly behind Paul Pogba after the Frenchman was handed a four-year sporting ban for doping offences.
- Pogba handed a four-year doping ban
- The 'B' sample also tested positive
- Allegri offered support to Pogba