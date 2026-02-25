'Utter disgrace!' - Fans left in disbelief as Lloyd Kelly receives 'criminal' red card in Juventus' Champions League clash with Galatasaray

Juventus are in a rather dire run of form, having lost four of their last five games heading into the crucial second leg against Galatasaray. La Vecchia Signora were thumped 5-2 in the first game of the knockout round play-off, meaning an almighty turnaround was required at the Allianz Stadium.

However, after taking the lead on the night thanks to Manuel Locatelli's penalty, their chances of making it through to the last 16 were handed a significant blow at the start of the second half. Former Bournemouth defender Kelly had been booked in the first 45 minutes but was given a straight red card when he caught Baris Alper Yilmaz's calf with his studs after going up for a header.

The incident looked fairly sickly but Kelly was undoubtedly hard done by, with his eyes firmly fixed on the ball before he unfortunately caught his opponent.