Ameé Ruszkai

'Affected me personally' - USWNT star Tierna Davidson opens up on impact of Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQIA+ posts but admits Olympic team-mate 'has gone through a lot of learning'

United States women's national team star Tierna Davidson has admitted that anti-LGBTQIA+ posts from team-mate Korbin Albert impacted her 'personally'.

  • Albert apologized for anti-LGBTQIA+ posts in March
  • USWNT star Davidson admits activity impacted her
  • Speaks at length about situation before Olympics
