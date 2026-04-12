USWNT player ratings vs Japan: Rose Lavelle runs the show with a goal and assist in 2-1 win

Sophia Wilson made her long-awaited return, but it was Rose Lavelle who stole the show.

The U.S. women’s national team defeated long-time rivals Japan 2-1 in the first of three meetings this month. The USWNT rolled out an experienced lineup, with eight of the 11 starters boasting FIFA Women’s World Cup and/or Olympic minutes. Wilson, despite not playing since the 2024 Paris Olympics, started on Saturday - marking her return to both the starting XI and the team after giving birth to her daughter, Gigi, in September.

Lavelle, making her 100th career start for the national team, opened the scoring for the United States. She buried an early first-half goal from a free-kick opportunity earned by the USWNT.

She wasn’t done there.

Lavelle doubled her impact on the match with an assist, perfectly picking out Lindsey Heaps at the top of the box to extend the USWNT’s lead. Despite facing the same team multiple times in a week, Heaps highlighted it is important for the Americans to get tested by one of the world's best teams in a challenging stretch.

"This is amazing for us... We get to play a top, top opponent, one of the best, one of the best teams in the world, three times in a row. And what that experience is like, back to back to back. It's incredible."

Despite the organized press from Japan, and a goal that snuck its way past USWNT goalkeeper Claudia Dickey in the 62nd minute, Emma Hayes' side got the job done to open up the trio of games between the two sides. The USWNT had 61 percent of the game's possession, which proved to be a massive factor in the Americans were sucessful in the first match of the international window.

"I think just being consistent the whole entire game. I know in the second half they were putting a lot of high press, so keeping that control and keeping our tactics no matter what they come out with," Gisele Thompson said.

GOAL rates the USWNT players from PayPal Stadium...