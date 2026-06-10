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USWNT player ratings vs Brazil: Sophia Wilson shines again, but yellow and red cards steal the show

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The USWNT ended their winless streak against Brazil in chaotic fashion, edging Tuesday’s match on an own goal after eight red cards and more than 10 yellows.

The U.S. Women’s National Team ended their two-game winless streak against Brazil on Tuesday night, grinding out a 1-0 victory at Arena Castelão in Fortaleza in a match defined by pressure, frustration, and late chaos.

In front of a packed green-and-yellow crowd, Brazil again made life uncomfortable for the Americans, pressing aggressively and denying the USWNT time to settle in possession. Emma Hayes made six changes to the starting XI after the weekend’s 2-1 defeat, bringing in Michelle Cooper, Emma Sears, Rose Lavelle, Avery Patterson, Kennedy Wesley, and Claudia Dickey, but the U.S. still struggled for rhythm for much of the first half.

Once again, though, Sophia Wilson helped change the game. Her 63rd-minute effort deflected off Brazil defender Isabela Chagas and was officially ruled an own goal, but it came from Wilson’s directness and gave the USWNT the breakthrough it needed. From there, the match only grew chippier, with Brazil finishing with nine players after red cards to Beatriz Zaneratto Joao, and Tarciane, while the yellow cards continued to pile up deep into 13 minutes of stoppage time.

It was not especially pretty, but it was resilient - and it was enough for the USWNT to finally get past Brazil. GOAL rates the U.S. players from Arena Castelão.

  • Emily FoxGetty Images

    Goalkeeper and Defense

    Claudia Dickey (6/10):

    It's a game of inches, and Dickey didn't concede any goals which is a big win for her in the keeper competition as Mandy McGlynn let in two goals in the first match against Brazil.

    Avery Patterson (7/10):

    Patterson's physicality was important to add to the backline, as she kept the speedy forwards from getting in behind by bumping the runners at the right time, every time.

    Kennedy Wesley (8/10):

    The best defender on the night for the U.S., Wesley kept up with the rapid pace of Brazilians' front line and made some crucial recovery runs and tackles to keep her side in it.

    Emily Sonnett (7/10):

    A chippy, physical game is Sonnett's speciality, however, this game would have benefited from more ball-playing center backs to keep possession and calm the storm that was never-ending by Brazil's front line.

    Emily Fox (5/10):

    Played an O.K. first half for the USWNT, but like the rest of the Americans, had a hard time managing the high press, constant pressure, and long balls from Brazil's side.

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  • Lindsey HeapsGetty Images

    Midfield

    Lindsey Heaps (5/10):

    Heaps should be able to set the pace and pulse for the team, no matter how chaotic and fast the game gets. Heaps struggled and looked tired out there, missing some of her easy passes and overcomplicating balls through.

    Lily Yohannes (4/10):

    When Heaps is good, Yohannes is also good. When Heaps is bad, so is Yohannes. While the two obviously have great chemistry off and on the field, Yohannes was another player who struggled amidst the pace and chaos.

    Rose Lavelle (5/10):

    Lavelle's runs out of the midfield were hard to manage, but like Yohannes and Heaps, she had a hard time keeping control of the game, despite some big-time tackles and solid balls over the top.

  • Sophia Wilson, Trinity Rodman, USWNTGetty

    Attack

    Sophia Wilson (7/10):

    Wilson dealt with constant pressure on her back, but was once again the difference maker in this match, powering the Americans' lone goal. Wilson had an easy put-away finish in the first half that she missed, so her second-half strike made up for her first chance.

    Michelle Cooper (5/10):

    Cooper's physicality was an important addition to the starting group in this game, however, she struggled to keep the ball and recognize the moments to possess and have the composure to build in attack.

    Emma Sears (4/10):

    Sears didn't have her best showing, mainly because it wasn't entirely memorable. Her pace was well-matched against Brazil's side, but in a chaotic game like this, it needed Sears to be more composed and positionally conservative to help build from the middle before just going forward on every occasion.

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  • Emma HayesGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Ally Sentnor (5/10)

    Came on late and didn't do much, but didn't manage to get a card, so that's worth a decent rating.

    Trinity Rodman (6/10):

    Helped create some moments up top off the bench, which, if nothing else, added a lot of support to the attack.

    Olivia Moultrie (4/10):

    Quiet on the pitch, but an important second-half sub to give the midfield a breather.

    Claire Hutton(4/10):

    Decent on the ball and provided some good moments in the otherwise chaotic midfield.

    Emma Hayes (5/10):

    A good test for Hayes' side once again, but they didn't take care of the ball the way she's previously said she wants them to, and the group has to compete in these environments.