USWNT player ratings vs Brazil: Amanda's stoppage time score stuns Emma Hayes’ side, wastes Brazilian-born Cat Macario’s moment

The U.S. lost for just the second time in the Emma Hayes era, with Brazil responding late to shutout loss over the weekend

Just three days after a 2-0 victory in the hills of Hollywood, the U.S. women's national team saw Brazil completely turn the tables, with Las Canarinhas winning 2-1 courtesy of a 95th-minute winner from forward Amanda Tuesday night in San Jose.

The contest was a rematch of the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match between the two nations, and the two teams' second meeting of the current international window.

Emma Hayes rolled out the youngest XI she has deployed in her 20 games as USWNT coach in front of a capacity crowd of 18,000. However, with seven changes to the starting XI from Saturday's win - and seven second-half substitutions - the U.S. could not find a winner.

The U.S. took the upper-hand early, as they found the lead just 34 seconds into the match. An absolutely stupendous run from Alyssa Thompson saw her take the ball up nearly 70 yards on her own, before Catarina Macario - who was born in Brazil and moved to the U.S. when she was 12 - pounced on a loose ball in the box to score her 10th international goal, and the seventh-fastest in USWNT history.

Manchester City playmaker and former NWSL MVP Kerolin equalized midway through the first half for Brazil, capitalizing on a defensive error on the right side between both Gisele Thompson and Tara McKeown. The winger curled home a lovely effort, drawing Brazil level.

Hayes made a handful of changes in the second half, making five substitutions in total by the 58th minute - but the introductions lacked influence, while Brazil's didn't. After ending regulation at a 1-1 deadlock, seven minutes of stoppage-time were added - which was enough for super-sub Amanda to capitalize in the 95th minute.

It was just the second loss of the Hayes' era - but the second in their last three matches, with the first coming in the 2025 SheBelieves Cup final to Japan in February. While Hayes has continually said she's playing the long-game, focusing on development as much as wins, she had a clear message for her team after the loss.

"She just kind of said the World Cup in two years is going to be like this, times 200," Alyssa Thompson told TNT after the match. "We know it’s far away, but also we want to build from this, just like the Japan loss, and continue to, like, grow, and know this was not our best performance.."

Despite splitting the two matches with Brazil, there were still some strong performances this camp - and a few standouts from Tuesday's loss. GOAL rates the USWNT's players from PayPal Park.