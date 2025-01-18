Naeher wins award in her final run with the USWNT; was also named Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

Longtime USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher announced her retirement from international play at the end of 2024. On Saturday the most decorated keeper in the USWNT kit capped her career with another prestigious honor as she was named 2024 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.

Naeher, the only goalkeeper in U.S. history to record a shutout in a FIFA World Cup final and an Olympic gold medal match, becomes just the second goalkeeper to win the USWNT award.

In 2009, Hope Solo became the first goalkeeper to win the U.S. honor. Naeher also picked up the The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2024 and was named to The FIFA Best Women's 11.