Colorado has long been a women’s soccer mecca, producing USWNT stars like Lindsey Heaps, Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson. Of that group, Heaps appears the most realistic homegrown target for Denver Summit, with the USWNT captain yet to publicly commit beyond her current spell at OL Féminin. While there has been no official indication of a move, the prospect of Heaps returning to the Rocky Mountain state has fueled optimism among local fans.

That contrast is sharpened by the situations of the other two. Wilson recently re-signed with the Portland Thorns through the 2026 season, cementing her long-term commitment to the NWSL, while Swanson remains closely tied to Chicago, though her maternity leave has kept discussion quiet around her next move. Together, those factors leave Heaps as the clearest potential Colorado-linked star on the market.

Speculation over Heaps' future is fueled by her relatively quiet season in France this campaign. After a 12-goal campaign in the 2024-25 season, she has had inconsistent playing time and scored three so far. If she sticks with OL Féminin, she'll likely be slated as one of the squad's most influential midfielders, especially since she's been with the club since 2022. Her quality is still evident as her matches against Montpellier, Saint-Étienne, and PSG proved that, scoring three goals across the board

When Heaps played in the NWSL, she was a league MVP in 2018 with Portland and also helped the club win a Championship in 2017.

Heaps hasn't been shy about her interest in playing for the home team.

"I think anyone would want to go play for their respective hometown team," Heaps said on the Women's Game podcast. "I think it would just be cool [if] my parents don't have to fly to a game and my whole family could come.

There has been no official indication that a move will materialize, though her contract with OL Féminin expires this summer.