USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson boosts Chelsea back to winning ways as Emily Fox and Arsenal ruin Sam Coffey and Man City’s 13-match run

Manchester United Women’s quiet climb toward the top of the Women’s Super League continued this weekend with a tidy 2-0 win over Leicester, but once again it was USWNT goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce who stole the spotlight. The shot-stopper made six saves to secure another clean sheet and underline her growing importance for the Reds.

Across Manchester, Sam Coffey earned more league minutes off the bench for Manchester City, though the Blues suffered a rare defeat at the hands of Arsenal. While the result itself was headline-worthy, Coffey’s increased involvement stood out, as her developing chemistry alongside Yui Hasegawa added a new American dimension to City’s midfield.

In west London, Alyssa Thompson continued her breakout WSL campaign, scoring in Chelsea’s 2-0 rebound win over Tottenham to keep her scoring streak alive. And while Chelsea rediscovered their footing, Emily Fox and Arsenal set the weekend’s tone, handing Manchester City a surprising loss. Fox delivered a composed defensive performance, helping keep the Sky Blues off the scoresheet.

From highlight-reel saves to goals, growing roles, and statement results, it was a weekend that showcased the expanding impact of USWNT players across the WSL. GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players fared across Europe over the weekend.