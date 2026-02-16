USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson and Chelsea snag a crucial win over Liverpool, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce's Manchester United can't be stopped

Alyssa Thompson’s weekend didn’t come with a signature goal, but it still carried weight.

Chelsea continued their late-season surge with a composed 2-0 win over Liverpool, a result that lifted the Blues into third place in the Women’s Super League - just one point behind Manchester United and four clear of Arsenal. Thompson, while not finding her usual finishing touch, was influential in the attack and emerged as the most impactful American in a Chelsea side beginning to look increasingly settled. Her role may only grow in importance, particularly with fellow USWNT forward Cat Macario’s future unresolved as Barcelona circle with an offer on the table.

Elsewhere, Manchester United leaned on Phallon Tullis-Joyce as they edged London City Lionesses 2-1 on Sunday to claim their 10th league win. The goalkeeper recovered well from an early miscue in distribution, asserting control in the box and helping United maintain momentum in a crowded top-four race.

It was a quieter weekend overall for USWNT players abroad. Emily Fox and Arsenal saw their match against Brighton postponed, while Sam Coffey and Manchester City were still basking in the glow of Friday’s emphatic 6-0 dismantling of Leicester City.

Still, even in relative calm, the performances mattered. GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players across Europe fared over the weekend.