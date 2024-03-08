USMNT star Weston McKennie gives fitness boost for Juventus ahead of weekend clash with Atalanta

GettyJacob SchneiderUSMNT star Weston McKennie gives fitness boost for Juventus ahead of weekend clash with AtalantaWeston McKennieUSAJuventus vs AtalantaJuventusAtalantaSerie AUSMNT star Weston McKennie trained for Juventus Friday, and is shooting for a return to the pitch after nearly two weeks on the sideline.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcKennie suffering from dislocated shoulderTrained Friday ahead of Sunday matchCould play potential role vs Atalanta