USMNT vs. Venezuela: Patrick Schulte to make his case, Tim Ream keeping hold at center back and who will start in attack?

January camp isn't the most important moment on the U.S. calendar but, for several players, it couldn't be more vital

The first game of the U.S. men's national team's January camp is here. For the USMNT, this match holds little significance beyond the chance to evaluate players and experiment. This result doesn't matter.

Not for the players on the field, though. January camp is all about them, and for the 21 players in camp, Saturday's friendly against Venezuela is a chance to prove to manager Mauricio Pochettino that they belong.

Some have already shown that. Tim Ream, for example, doesn't have anything left to prove in this camp. For him, this is about fitness and continuity as he fights to keep his USMNT spot at center back. Veterans like Walker Zimmerman and Miles Robinson are pushing into a crowded race at central defense, too. Generally, outside of that group of defenders, though, everyone else is new to this, which means everyone else has a resume to build.

Article continues below

Which players should fans, and Pochettino, be looking out for on Saturday against Venezuela? Here is a look...