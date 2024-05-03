Tyler Adams Bournemouth 2023Getty Images
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Tyler Adams has no return in sight as Bournemouth rule midfielder out for important Arsenal clash

Tyler AdamsUSAArsenal vs BournemouthArsenalBournemouthPremier League

U.S. international Tyler Adams has been ruled out for a seventh-consecutive match for Bournemouth due to injury.

  • Adams ruled out of Arsenal clash
  • USMNT star still dealing with back spasms
  • Could he miss out on Copa America?
