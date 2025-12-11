USMNT to face Senegal in Charlotte on May 31 as Mauricio Pochettino finalizes World Cup tune-ups

Senegal round out a tough pre-tournament slate for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup. The two sides have never played each other in international competition, but the 19th-ranked CAF powerhouse have been consistently the top team in their federation of late. They won the 2021 AFCON and are littered with top level talent - especially in attacking positions.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the addition of another elite opponent as the U.S. continue to diversify their pre-tournament schedule.

“We are so happy to have such a great team in Senegal as our fourth opponent in the matches leading up into the tournament,” Pochettino said. “In the year leading up to the World Cup, we will have played at least one team from five different confederations, which is incredibly valuable for our preparations. We are looking forward to an amazing crowd in Charlotte.”

Senegal arrive as one of Africa’s most consistent forces. Led by 2019 African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mané, the Teranga Lions went unbeaten in CAF World Cup qualifying (seven wins, three goals conceded) and won the 2021 AFCON. They will appear at their third straight World Cup in 2026 and were drawn into Group I with France, Norway and the FIFA Playoff 2 winner.