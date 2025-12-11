Getty Images
USMNT to face Senegal in Charlotte on May 31 as Mauricio Pochettino finalizes World Cup tune-ups
Facing off against the African giants
Senegal round out a tough pre-tournament slate for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup. The two sides have never played each other in international competition, but the 19th-ranked CAF powerhouse have been consistently the top team in their federation of late. They won the 2021 AFCON and are littered with top level talent - especially in attacking positions.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino welcomed the addition of another elite opponent as the U.S. continue to diversify their pre-tournament schedule.
“We are so happy to have such a great team in Senegal as our fourth opponent in the matches leading up into the tournament,” Pochettino said. “In the year leading up to the World Cup, we will have played at least one team from five different confederations, which is incredibly valuable for our preparations. We are looking forward to an amazing crowd in Charlotte.”
Senegal arrive as one of Africa’s most consistent forces. Led by 2019 African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mané, the Teranga Lions went unbeaten in CAF World Cup qualifying (seven wins, three goals conceded) and won the 2021 AFCON. They will appear at their third straight World Cup in 2026 and were drawn into Group I with France, Norway and the FIFA Playoff 2 winner.
USMNT in good form on return to Charlotte
The USMNT come into the friendlies in good form. After a tough Gold Cup final loss, Pochettino's men have improved with every friendly. They are undefeated in their last five, and come off a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Uruguay in November. The friendly against Senegal will help them prepare for the variety of styles they could face at the 2026 World Cup - which they will host - U.S. Soccer said.
This will be the USMNT’s second-ever match at Bank of America Stadium. The team last played in Charlotte during the 2023 Gold Cup, when a Jesús Ferreira hat trick propelled the U.S. to a 6–0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in front of more than 40,000 fans.
Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream, who has earned 79 caps and captained the U.S. 25 times, is one of the city’s strongest links to the national team.
Rounds off a challenging slate
The Senegal fixture will complete a challenging slate leading up to the World Cup for the U.S. Pochettino's side will face off against Belgium, Portugal and Germany. All four teams are in the top 20 of FIFA's rankings. Portugal, Germany and Belgium are in the top 10.
Ready for the World Cup
The announcement comes a week after the USMNT learned their fate at the World Cup next summer. They will face off against Paraguay and Australia, as well as the winner of a European playoff to round off what would seem to be a kind group. If Turkey qualify, the USMNT will have played all three of their group opponents within the last year.
