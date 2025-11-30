USMNT striker Brian White’s brace sends Thomas Muller’s Vancouver Whitecaps to MLS Cup final with 3-1 win over Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano’s San Diego FC

Vancouver struck first through White, who finished from close range on the right side of the box after a pass from Andrés Cubas. Moments later, the lead doubled via a Pablo Sisniega own goal, and before halftime White struck again - a low, composed finish inside the left post assisted by Ali Ahmed - making it 3-0.

In the second half, Mexico international Hirving Lozano pulled one back for San Diego with a right-footed curler from outside the box after an assist from Anders Dreyer. But any hopes of a late push disappeared when Sisniega was shown a red card in the 79th minute.

Thomas Muller started and played 60 minutes but was largely quiet, finishing with zero shots and 82 percent passing.

Vancouver will now face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami next Saturday in a highly anticipated showdown between two clubs making their first appearance in MLS Cup. San Diego, an expansion side in their inaugural season, can hold their heads high after a run to the Western Conference finals - an impressive debut year.