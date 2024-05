USMNT star Haji Wright closes in on impressive Clint Dempsey record as Coventry striker scores again in Ipswich defeat Haji WrightUSACoventryCoventry vs IpswichIpswichChampionship

Haji Wright was on target yet again for Coventry against Ipswich with his latest goal ensuring he's close to matching a record set by Clint Dempsey.