USMNT Concacaf Nations League 2024Getty Images
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT star Antonee Robinson on CONCACAF Nations League: We want to win it so much that everyone else gets bored!

USAAntonee RobinsonCONCACAF Nations LeagueUSA vs JamaicaJamaica

Antonee Robinson wants the world to get bored with the U.S. men's national team winning the CONCACAF Nations League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • U.S. pushing for third-straight trophy
  • Set to face Jamaica in semifinal
  • Winner takes on Mexico or Panama

Editors' Picks