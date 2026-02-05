USMNT's Weston McKennie is Juventus’ Player of the Month for January after scoring three goals in seven appearances

The 27-year-old made his mark early in the month, opening the scoring in a 1-1 draw against Lecce before adding goals in convincing wins over Cremonese and Benfica. McKennie started every match in January and logged a full 90 minutes on five occasions, playing a key role as Juventus won four of their seven games and lost only once.

McKennie’s goal against Benfica also highlighted his growing influence in Europe, while his consistency in midfield has made him one of Juventus’ most reliable performers this season. He now has six goals in all competitions, tying the highest single-season total of his club career, a mark he first set during the 2020-21 campaign.