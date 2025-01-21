AC Milan won't 'risk' USMNT's Christian Pulisic if not fit for Champions League match vs. Girona, manager Sergio Conceicao says

GettyJacob SchneiderAC Milan won't 'risk' USMNT's Christian Pulisic if not fit for Champions League match vs. Girona, manager Sergio Conceicao saysC. PulisicUSAAC MilanAC Milan vs GironaGironaChampions LeagueAfter missing Saturday's match vs. Juventus in Serie A, the U.S. star could be held out midweek if he's not 100 percentArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChristian Pulisic dealing with injury for AC MilanRossoneri play in UCL on WednesdayAmerican won't be "risked" if he is not ready to playFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱