USMNT's Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty suffer stoppage-time heartbreak as Bayern Munich eliminate Celtic in Champions League
Canada international Alphonso Davies scored with what was nearly the final touch of the game to send the Bundesliga side through to the Round of 16
- Bayern draw Celtic 1-1 in UCL, eliminate Scottish side 2-1 over two legs
- U.S. internationals Carter-Vickers, Trusty started match
- Davies scores last-gasp winner to send Bundesliga side through