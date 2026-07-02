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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Malik Tillman saves the day as Americans survive controversial Folarin Balogun red card to book place in World Cup Round of 16

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Wednesday's Round of 32 provided a test the USMNT never would have wanted, but they did what had to be done to escape the Bay Area and stay in the tournament.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --- The U.S. Men's National Team were desperate for an exhale. Instead, they got an ovation. Down a man, up a goal and clinging to their tournament hopes, Malik Tillman stepped up and gave a country a reason to both breathe and celebrate all in one.

It was Tillman's free kick that sealed a legendary 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, giving the USMNT their first knockout-round triumph in 24 years. That triumph was not without incident, though, as the 10-man USMNT, so used to thriving in these opening weeks of the World Cup, was temporarily forced to survive.

Up a goal thanks to a Folarin Balogun finish, the USMNT looked headed towards another comfortable win. Then, quite suddenly, Balogun was handed a straight red card in the 64th minute after a VAR review. It was, to say the least, controversial, as the American star was sent straight off after stepping on defender Tarik Muharemovic's ankle. From there, the USMNT had to dig deep, and they did. In the end, they found a way.

That way came off the foot of Tillman, who stepped up to curl home a fantastic free kick 18 minutes after the red card. The celebrations in Santa Clara were emphatic as USMNT fans and players alike let out screams that doubled as sighs of relief.

On to the next, though. This particular job was done, albeit in frustrating fashion. The loss of Balogun for the next match, a clash with Belgium, will be a blow, but it's a blow for another day. From the moment the striker was sent off, it was all about getting there and, behind the most resolute 30 minutes of this World Cup, the USMNT got there.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Santa Clara...

  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Freese (7/10):

    Called into action several times in the first half, including on an attempted Olimpico. Just solid enough when the USMNT needed him, making all three saves that he needed to make.

    Antonee Robinson (7/10):

    Had one super nervy moment in the first half, but nothing really came of it. Had his moments on the left, but the USMNT generally tilted down the right again.

    Tim Ream (8/10):

    So, so composed, which bailed the USMNT out of one or two sticky situations early before providing incredible calm in the second half. Incredible leadership from the wily vet.

    Chris Richards (8/10):

    Like Ream, Richards was absolutely massive, particularly in the air against a large and physical Bosnian team. It wasn't an easy battle, but Richards won it.

    Alex Freeman (7/10):

    Got on the ball so, so much and generally did the right thing with it. Good composure from the USMNT's youngest player.

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  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Tyler Adams (7/10):

    Helped set up Balogun's opener with a nice flick. That's always a bonus given all the things he does without the ball, too.

    Weston McKennie (7/10):

    Active and energetic as always. More of the same from a player that has been a standout all summer.

    Malik Tillman (9/10):

    Won't be credited with the assist due to the fact that the ball played pinball in the box, but Tillman did make the pass that led to Balogun's goal. Then scored the stunner to seal it with an incredible free kick. A magnificent game from a player who is starting to get the credit he deserves.

  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Christian Pulisic (6/10):

    Drove forward plenty, but it never quite came off. Was then on an island in the second half once Balogun went out. Unlucky to have a goal called back for offside.

    Sergino Dest (6/10):

    Combined well with McKennie again on the right, but not quite as well as against Australia. Could have been a bit better in the final third.

    Folarin Balogun (7/10):

    A fantastic game ruined by an all-time bad sending-off. Heartbreaking for a player who looked likely to score more.

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  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Sebastian Berhalter (6/10):

    An obvious sub given the situation. Did what was needed: run.

    Ricardo Pepi (7/10):

    Knew his role, which was to be an outlet and hold up the ball. Did that wonderfully

    Gio Reyna (N/A):

    Came on in stoppage time.

    Mauricio Pochettino (8/10):

    Game plan was spot on, even after the Balogun red card. Didn't panic. Instead, trusted his stars to play through it and problem-solve. It was the right call.

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