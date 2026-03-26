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Ryan Tolmich

‘It is the most important camp’ - USMNT players know nothing is guaranteed in the race for World Cup spots as March friendlies raises stakes

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Just two friendlies stand between the U.S. and a World Cup roster, which means that the pressure is on in those friendlies

ATLANTA -- Before the U.S. Men’s National Team even met up in Atlanta, head coach Mauricio Pochettino had a message: this isn’t over.

Players might be in camp. They might be in photoshoots, doing interviews, talking World Cup. That doesn’t mean they’re going.

And for those not here? Keep going. This isn’t over.

"What I can tell the players who didn't reach the roster, it's not that they won't have a possibility to be on the final roster," he said shortly after his final roster for March camp was announced. "The players that today are on the roster, they cannot think that they will be on the final roster."

The message has been heard loud and clear. In the days leading up to the team's friendlies against Belgium and Portugal, the USMNT's players are clearly on their toes. They all know the stakes, and they all know the weight that comes with this particular camp. This is a moment that allows a player to play themselves right into a World Cup spot. It's also a moment that allows them to play their way right out of one, too.

That thought, of course, is intimidating. There's a sense of excitement that comes with it, of course, but also a sense of nerves. That's why this camp is such a good preview of the World Cup.

"You talk about the pressure, the amount of emotions that people are going through right now," midfielder Cristian Roldan said following training. "It's obviously everybody's dream to go to a World Cup, so it created a competitive field. It created a competitive team of players that are eager to go out there and show what they're capable of."

Pochettino has previously said that, in his eyes, the World Cup begins in March. Players will feel that way as well. The stakes have been raised for two key friendlies that feel like anything but.

  • USMNT Training Session and Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    The fight for spots

    Here are the numbers: 27 players in camp, 26 spots at the World Cup. Someone is missing out - and that’s before you even consider absences like Tyler Adams, Sergino Dest, Haji Wright and Diego Luna. Then come the fringe names who didn’t make this camp, plus the still-uncertain status of Noahkai Banks.

    This is a crowded picture. Few are safe. That includes some of the team’s biggest names. Gio Reyna might be one of the most talented players in the pool, but even he isn’t guaranteed anything.

    That, of course, raises the stakes. Competition is fierce, largely because everyone is competing for something.

    "It's easy to compare and look at other guys, but at the end of the day, we're all representing our country," said midfielder Sebastian Berhalter. "We're all here to win games for our country. There's this competitive spirit where you want to play, want to do your best, and show that you can do it."

    The key, though, is keeping that competition healthy and keeping nerves in check. It is natural at this point in a World Cup cycle, but there's a line to it that every player is balancing at the moment.

    "Not tightening up is probably the best way to describe it," defender Tim Ream said. "You don't want to play tight. You want to have a focus. You want to have an intensity, but you don't want to feel like you're gripping the steering wheel with white knuckles. You have to play loose. You have to play with confidence and be comfortable. It is the most important camp, and it's an opportunity for everybody to show what they can do and, hopefully, be part of the World Cup in June."

    Ream was a part of the last World Cup. He hopes to be part of another soon. Ream is one of several examples, though, of hope for those who aren't here and a warning sign for those who are.

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    Lessons from last time

    Of the 26 players called into the USMNT camp in September of 2022, just 18 went to Qatar two months later. Ream was among those who weren't called in and went on to play a key role at the tournament. It was his first call-up in over a year.

    Chris Richards got injured just before that September camp and went on to miss the World Cup. Ricardo Pepi, who was a key figure throughout the qualifying run, was left off the squad after going cold to start the Bundesliga season. Malik Tillman and Johnny Cardoso, both in the USMNT camp again this time around, were rising stars at the time, but didn't rise fast enough to make it to Qatar.

    Cristian Roldan was among those left off that September roster to play his way onto the November one. He knows very well what it means to fight for a spot, having only returned to the USMNT fold in the fall.

    "I expect competition in this camp," Roldan said. "I expect competition in every camp, but, this one, especially leading up to a World Cup, with the things coach has said, nobody's spot is guaranteed. So proving yourself every day is important."

    There are lessons, too, to be taken from the games themselves. In that camp, the U.S. were thumped by Japan before drawing Saudi Arabia, which meant they entered the World Cup on something of a sour note. Ultimately, they bounced back, though, to emerge from their group with an unbeaten run against Wales, England, and Iran.

    Brenden Aaronson was among those to play in those two pre-World Cup friendlies. That experience, he says, was eye-opening, and it's helping him with his approach this time around.

    "I think we had a lot of guys who were young," he said. "It was our first World Cup together. You wanted to get on the team. That was in the back of our heads, but I think we've grown a ton."

    This time around, the U.S. have two massive opponents lined up, which should provide massive tests for a group that has seen those tests ramp up over the last few months.

  • Kevin De Bruyne BelgiumGetty Images

    Quality opponents

    This isn’t new. In the fall, the U.S. faced six World Cup-bound teams, including Paraguay and Australia - both group-stage opponents this summer.

    Belgium and Portugal are different, though. These are two Pot 1 teams, both of whom have legitimately contended for, and in Portugal's case won, major trophies. These aren't just the types of teams the U.S. could face at a World Cup; they're the types of teams they could face in the final rounds of a World Cup.

    That makes these matches a true measuring stick. It's something the players are looking forward to.

    "I love getting to play against good players," said defender Auston Trusty. "I love getting to play against some of the best players in the world. Playing in the Champions League, Europa League, and Premier League, I've been exposed to that. I just relish it. I love it, and we're looking forward to it."

    Trusty isn't the only USMNT star with experience. Most of the team has, either for club and country, played in massive games at the highest level. Of the 27 players in camp, 10 were on the last World Cup roster. That type of experience matters, particularly in games against two world-class teams.

    "It's important to have experience in a team because results, moments, and games, things happen, whether it's conceding a goal or having to pick up your teammate next to you," Roldan said. "It's really important to have guys who have been there to pick up the team and to fall back on that experience.

    "There's a lot of pressure at the World Cup. We're obviously hosting it. We're in good form, so there's a lot of expectation within our locker room, so falling back on that experience is going to be vital when the pressure comes, and you need a result."

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  • United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference After 2026 World Cup DrawGetty Images Sport

    The right 26

    Over the next few weeks, Pochettino will mull over these results, as well as all the previous ones that have come during his time in charge. He said recently that he believes 70 players should feel like they could make a World Cup roster. His job, then, is to narrow that down to 26.

    It won't be easy, and it won't be straightforward. A goal against Belgium or Portugal won't guarantee a spot. A mistake won't doom a player, either. Choosing a roster is complicated, and it might not get much easier after this camp.

    Pochettino will be glad to have tough choices because that means that the players have stepped up. The coach has said, a year or two, the USMNT's lineup was easy to choose. Now, it feels difficult. That's because the player pool has expanded and new contenders have been added to the mix, many of which are in camp this week trying to solidify their own places.

    So how does Pochettino choose? What can players really do this camp? At the end of the day, all players can really do is make his life difficult by doing things the right way.

    "We are going to add and put in the table all of our capacity and knowledge to select the right 26," he said. "Not the best; the right 26 with the possibility to compete in the best way for representing our country in that exciting World Cup.”

    It continues this week against Belgium and Portugal, and the competition isn't over yet.

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