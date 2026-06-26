USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly offered contract extension to last through 2030 World Cup

Pochettino has openly admitted that he would be interested in seeking a second cycle in charge of the USMNT. He has repeatedly alluded to the possibility of staying, and told reporters that he has turned down approaches from other clubs due to his commitment to the U.S.

"When I was in different clubs, I was always committed. Of course, there were times when people talked to me. I've seen this when I was at Tottenham, and I received offers and spoke with guys to say, 'I respect my contract with Tottenham'. That, for me, is the way we act... When the approach goes this way, I don't listen, and my representatives don't listen until after the World Cup. Maybe after the World Cup, there is also the possibility of staying with the federation. Maybe they're interested in us or not, but that is my commitment," he said after it was reported that Italian giants Milan were looking to bring him in as their new head coach.

U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson insisted that conversations have been ongoing about a potential extension.

"We've had a number of very long discussions around what the next four years could look like," U.S. Soccer's CEO said. "We're excited, and they're excited, but, of course, we've got to focus on the summer and we're doing that."