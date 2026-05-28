'I want to see them do something special' - Former USMNT star Maurice Edu on Mauricio Pochettino's roster, Gio Reyna expectations, and what World Cup success would look like

For Maurice Edu, it finally feels real. The World Cup is like a countdown for the former USMNT midfielder. He experienced the build up as a fan, as a player, and now, as a broadcaster for Apple TV. The tournament once felt so far away. Now it's right up in everyone's face.

"We've been having a countdown for how long? 100 days out, 150 days out, two months out... June 11 is around the corner, bro. I don't know how much more really gets until we hear that first whistle," he tells GOAL.

And if there needed to be any more evidence - other than the fact that Mexico plays South Africa in exactly two weeks - we now have a string of World Cup rosters out there. The U.S.'s leaked last Saturday and was officially unveiled on Tuesday. Mauricio Pochettino has picked his 26 for this summer. Edu likes what he sees - especially given the depth of attacking talent.

"I'd rather look at my bench and say, 'Sh*t, I got four different guys that are creative players,' not just strikers, but I got three or four players that can come in and try to create in the final third," he adds.

Among the big names included was Gio Reyna, so often a polarizing presence for the side. Pochettino has backed him - and Edu is in full agreement.

"I would bring him, and I know it'd be controversial. I know people would feel some kind of way, because he hasn't been playing [and] he's had a lot of injuries. But with 26 men on your roster, you can get another attacking piece in, a guy who's different, a guy who you know doesn't shy away from wanting the responsibility in big moments," he says.

And now, the focus is on performance. Many have put specific benchmarks out there: get out of the group, win a knockout game, win two. Edu just wants to be inspired.

"As we anoint this generation of players a golden generation, whatever you want to call them, with that comes expectation, and I want to see them do something special," he says.

That might be a tough ask. But World Cups are special things, and Edu, who played at one and has covered three others, is ready for the twists and turns to come. The former USMNT midfielder talked about the U.S.'s roster, Gio Reyna, and the 2010 World Cup in Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL taps into the perspective of analysts, announcers, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.