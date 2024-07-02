Judgment Day: The USMNT requires change, and with World Cup 2026 looming, it's time for Gregg Berhalter's coaching tenure to come to an end

Gregg Berhalter is unlikely to survive as coach after the team's embarrassing Copa America exit, and rightfully so

Let's start here: Gregg Berhalter is a good coach. He's a nice guy, too. His interactions with others always come off as kind and genuine, so it's easy to see why his players love him. Berhalter has succeeded in numerous ways while in charge of this U.S. men's national team program, helping build - or rebuild - a culture following the 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle disaster.

Credit, credit, credit. He deserves that. But it's time.

Many believed it a year and a half ago. Even more believe it now. After this summer's Copa America failure, it's extremely hard to rationalize a path back for Berhalter in this USMNT job.

The fact of the matter is this: the USMNT has not gotten better, particularly since the World Cup. This group has, at best, stagnated in the months since Qatar and there's a very real argument that performances have deteriorated. There are always warnings about two-cycle coaches, and those warnings are seeming prophetic.

Crashing out of Copa America on home soil? Losing two of three matches in the tournament, including a must-win against Uruguay Monday night in Kansas City? Derailing the momentum the U.S. was endeavoring to build in advance of the World Cup coming to North America in 2026? Reality is reality: Berhalter has taken this team as far as he can.

He was the man for the rebuild, but not the man to build ON those successes and advance the program. There's no shame in that.

If this team wants to move on an upward trajectory, if this team wants to reach a level that its predecessors never did, change needs to happen. And it's been made abundantly clear that it has to happen at the very top, starting with Berhalter.