GettyJacob SchneiderUSMNT and Fulham defender Tim Ream set for MLS transfer to Charlotte FC after nine-year stint with CottagersTim ReamFulhamPremier LeagueUSAMajor League SoccerCharlotte FCTransfersThe U.S. men's national team defender will join The Crown in the Eastern Conference after 12 years in EuropeArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues below36-year-old bound for CLT FCHas 61 international caps with USAMade more than 300 appearances for FulhamArticle continues below