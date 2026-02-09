USMNT defender Alex Freeman makes Villarreal debut in lopsided win over Espanyol

Freeman made the move to Villarreal in January, leaving Orlando for a $4 million fee with add-ons to join up with the Spanish side. Just days after making the move, he made the bench for the team's 2-2 draw with Osasuna but did not feature in the match.

He did see the field on Monday, though, for his official debut with the club. With Villarreal already up 4-0, Freeman came into the match in the 73rd minute alongside another former MLSer: Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi, who used to play for Minnesota United.