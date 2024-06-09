USMNT called out for ‘lack of respect’ in Colombia drubbing as Gregg Berhalter reacts to pre-Copa America ‘wake-up call’

GettyJoe MewisUSMNT called out for ‘lack of respect’ in Colombia drubbing as Gregg Berhalter reacts to pre-Copa America ‘wake-up call’USAGregg BerhalterCopa AmericaUSA vs ColombiaColombiaFriendliesThe USMNT suffered a 5-1 thrashing by Colombia in what boss Greg Berhalter dubbed a pre-Copa America "wake-up call".Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBerhalter left angered after heavy defeatColombia scored three in final 13 minutesUSMNT's Copa campaign begins June 23Article continues below