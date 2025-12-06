Getty Images Sport
'I'm always thinking about returning' - USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino admits desire to make Premier League comeback after coming 'so close' to winning title at Tottenham
Pochettino's love affair with Spurs
The Argentine, now quite well settled into his new role as the manager of the USMNT, revealed that he still dreams of returning to the English top flight, a league where he came agonisingly close to winning major honours with Tottenham. His tenure in north London ended abruptly in November 2019, just months after guiding Spurs to their first Champions League final. His five-and-a-half years at the club yielded 293 matches, significant progress and a squad that, for a brief period, seemed capable of redefining Tottenham's modern history. Yet his departure left a lingering sense of what might have been.
Pochettino on English football’s unique pull
Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Pochettino - who also managed Chelsea - admitted that he still watches the Premier League religiously. When asked whether he misses it, the 52-year-old said: "Yeah, I watch a lot. The Premier League is the best in the world. Of course, I miss it. I am so happy in the USA, but I am always thinking about returning one day. It is the most competitive league, and of course, I would love to come back again."
Pressed on what remains at the top of his personal wish list as a coach, Pochettino’s answer revealed a hint of longing. He said: "Talking about the Premier League, and we are in London... to win the Premier League and the Champions League. We were so close in Tottenham. I want to achieve this. I am still young, I have the energy, experience and motivation to try in the future. Outside, to make my family feel proud - my sons, my wife, my dog, my horses, my mum and dad, my granddaughter..."
The manager revealed that he is still in touch with Daniel Levy, the former Tottenham chairman, who vacated his post earlier this year. "I was very surprised (by Levy's exit). We still keep in touch," he said. "Our relationship was always good. His legacy is there. It's amazing what he did for the club. We're in contact and one day I'd like to share a coffee with him. He made it a possibility for me to manage a club like Tottenham - one of the best clubs in the world with an amazing fanbase. I'm very grateful to him and proud to be part of the family of Tottenham."
Pochettino REALLY wants to come back!
This is not the first time that Pochettino has spoken about his desire to return to the Premier League. Back in March, he told talkSPORT of taking in a second spell at Tottenham: "To be honest, the day that I left the club always I was thinking one day to come back. It's not that I was thinking before the offer from the USA national team, I was thinking to come back.
"The day that I left I was thinking I would love to one day come back to Tottenham because like I told in the past, I said for me, I felt empty in the moment that I left. It was like an unfinished job and that is why. It's a feeling, it's a feeling, it's a dream.
"I don't know how you can take or I can explain or describe but I think for sure it's a club that is always going to be special for me. And I would like to one day to have the possibility again to try to arrive in a situation that we are back to finish in a different way."
A work in progress with the United States
Since taking charge in September 2024, Pochettino has tried to reshape a USMNT side that holds massive potential to shine on the global stage. There will be pressure on him to deliver the goods at the World Cup next summer at home after being drawn in Group D along with Australia, Paraguay, and a third team, which will be one of Turkey, Slovakia, Kosovo or Romania. However, his contract is due to expire following the World Cup, and given the constant managerial turnover in the Premier League and Pochettino’s proven track record of elevating young squads, the prospect of him returning feels increasingly plausible.
