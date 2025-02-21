Crystal Palace FC v Everton FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Siddhant Lazar

USMNT and Crystal Palace star Chris Richards becomes newest investor in USL club Birmingham Legion FC

USAUSL ChampionshipC. RichardsCrystal PalaceBirmingham Legion FC

The Crystal Palace defender returns to his roots, joining the ownership group of his hometown club.

  • Richards invests in USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC
  • Move marks a significant moment for soccer in Birmingham and Alabama
  • Defender excited to help grow the game in his hometown
