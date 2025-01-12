Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic can't prevent Milan tailspin, Gio Reyna and Cole Campbell supersubs, Josh Sargent returns

GOAL's key takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including Milan's struggles, different trajectories for Reyna, Campbell

Not every week is going to be a goal-filled bonanza. Sometimes, things just won't go quite right, and that's the best way to describe the weekend that was for U.S. men's national team stars abroad.

From Italy to the Netherlands to Germany to England, it generally was an underwhelming weekend for Americans playing in Europe. Some were on the receiving end of tough losses, whether blowouts or heartbreaks. Others settled for draws that never should have been, dropping points in games that should have been three points in the bank. Few will be particularly happy. It was just one of those matchweeks.

That's not to say there were no big winners. Tyler Adams and Bournemouth did their thing, cruising in the FA Cup. James Sands earned a Bundesliga debut for St. Pauli. Outside of that, though? Not great.

Article continues below

Fortunately, most Americans won't have to wait long to get back at it. Games are coming thick and fast across Europe and there's a busy midweek slate, including the Premier League, on the way. Good thing, too, because most of the USMNT's big stars will be eager to get right back at it after a tough weekend of games.

GOAL looks at key takeaways from Americans Abroad.