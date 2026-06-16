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Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa explains why he refused to look at camera in awkward FIFA photoshoot
Bielsa explains his viral photo
Following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia in Miami, Bielsa was asked about his viral FIFA photoshoot. The 70-year-old was captured staring at the floor during his pre-tournament media duties, a clip that quickly circulated online. However, as reported by ESPN, the veteran coach dismissed the widespread chatter regarding his demeanour and refused to entertain the questioning. "I don't have to give any explanation," said Bielsa. "The picture was taken the way it was taken. I'm not a model. I have no answer for that. Should I also explain why I don't look at those who are speaking now? There are no explanations for me to give."
- AFP
No need for explanations
The former Leeds United boss initially attempted to move on to football-related topics during his post-match press conference, but he suddenly decided to revisit the unusual photoshoot questions unprompted. Remaining steadfast in his stance, Bielsa reiterated that football managers should not be expected to perform or pose for the cameras like fashion models. "I believe there's a limit in terms of what we need to explain," he said. "If I look up or down, there are so many things to be explained? Some situations do not need to be explained. We have no obligation to behave as models. Those things have no foundation. I did nothing wrong."
Frustrations on the pitch
On the pitch, Uruguay endured a difficult start to their Group H campaign, trailing 1-0 at half-time despite registering 27 shots over the course of the match, with 10 on target. Maxi Araujo eventually rescued a point with an 80th-minute equaliser, but Bielsa expressed disappointment that his players only demonstrated their true capabilities for half of the encounter. "I think the fact we didn't win is linked to not being able to get the best version of ourselves," said Bielsa. "That's why we weren't able to win. We had everything to play in the first half like we did in the second half, but we only did it in half of the time."
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What next for Uruguay?
Following their unexpected slip-up, Uruguay face a crucial challenge to secure progression. With all four teams tied on one point after Spain played out a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde earlier on Monday, Bielsa will demand more consistency. Uruguay have to face Cape Verde next before concluding their group stage campaign against Spain, where they must utilise their chances effectively to progress.