Paraguay-France kick-off faces late delay due to weather conditions, FIFA warns

France could be facing another lengthy interruption to a World Cup fixture, with FIFA confirming a significant weather risk ahead of their tie against Paraguay on Saturday. The warning echoes events from 22 June, when France's match against Iraq was halted for more than two hours after violent storms swept through Philadelphia.

"We are closely monitoring the weather situation in Philadelphia for match number 089. At this stage, there is a high risk of delays due to weather conditions," FIFA said in a statement, adding that it would continue to assess the situation and provide updates in the hours before kick-off.